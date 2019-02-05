Two cars collide at ALDI car park in Rustington

The emergency services have been called to a two-car collision at a car park in Rustington.

The fire service confirmed it was currently at the scene of a collision involving two cars at the ALDI car park in Littlehampton Road, Rustington.

Travel news

A spokesman said crews were called to the scene at 4.09pm.

An ambulance service spokesman confirmed it was in attendance and said: “Injuries are currently thought to be minor and we’re assessing a woman at the scene.”

