Two Deputy Lieutenants for West Sussex have been appointed

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, has appointed two Deputy Lieutenants for the county.

They are Lady Emma Barnard of Parham Park and Mr Gary Shipton, the editorial director of this newspaper.

Lady Emma Barnard

Deputy Lieutenants are appointed by the Lord-Lieutenant subject only to Her Majesty The Queen not disapproving of the granting of the commission. Appointment to the office is in recognition of distinguished service to the community, or to the country or county.

There are currently 34 Deputy Lieutenants in West Sussex geographically spread throughout the county.

Every one undertakes to assist the Lord-Lieutenant in the performance of any duties that may be requested of him or her This can include representing the Lord-Lieutenant at formal functions, award ceremonies, citizenship ceremonies or attending Remembrance Day services. Deputy Lieutenants retire when they reach the age of 75.

Lady Emma Barnard read English and took an M.Phil in Shakespeare and Early English Drama at Lincoln College, Oxford. She is President of the Mary How Trust, a Patron of the British Evacuees Association, President of the West Sussex Ambulance Retirement Association and Chair of the George Beaumont Group and George Beaumont Circle, the Patrons of the National Gallery, London.

Gary Shipton

She served as High Sheriff of West Sussex in 2017-18. She enjoys opera, theatre, classical music, fine arts, literature, poetry and cooking. Lady Emma is married to James, and they have two sons, Benjamin and Arthur.

Gary Shipton lives near Chichester and has been a journalist in Hampshire and Sussex for 37 years, fulfilling the role of editor for 30 years. He is Editor and Editorial Director in Sussex for JPIMedia, a group whose local newspapers cover every part of the county.

He is also Deputy Editor in Chief of the parent company whose titles include The i and the Yorkshire Post. He serves as a member of the News Media Association – the industry body representing national, regional and local newsbrands. He is a member of the news industry’s Code Committee, a member of the Media Working Group for HM Courts and Tribunals Service, and has been a former chairman of the Horsham District Community Partnership. He is married to Christine, and they have two children.