Two former Worthing pubs could be replaced with flats

The fate of two former Worthing pubs, which developers hope to replace with flats, is due to be decided at a planning meeting tonight.

Applications for the former Downview pub, in Downview Road, and the Wheatsheaf, in Richmond Road, will to be considered by councillors at Worthing Town Hall today (Wednesday, May 30).

The Wheatsheaf pub in Worthing. Photo: Google maps

Developers have proposed to convert the former Downview, which closed its doors last Summer, into nine flats with space for commercial use on the ground floor.

A new terrace of four two-bedroom houses would be built on the former car park.

The red brick, three-storey pub building, which was built in 1891 and is designated a local interest building, will be retained – but the cost of converting and refurbishing the building will make the scheme unviable, a report to the planning committee stated.

For that reason, council officers have recommended that the scheme is approved without an affordable housing contribution being sought from developers.

To view the full application, search AWDM/1834/17 on Worthing Borough Council’s planning website.

Separate proposals for the former Wheatsheaf pub involve demolishing the building to make way for a three-storey block with eight flats and commercial space on the ground floor.

A number of objections have been registered by residents and by the Worthing Society.

The application is recommended for refusal on the grounds of overdevelopment, with the size, position and design of the building deemed out of keeping with and harmful to the character of the area.

To view the full application, search AWDM/0444/18 on Worthing Borough Council’s planning website.

View the full agenda for tonight’s planning meeting here.