Two injured in crash outside garden centre on A24

A person became trapped in a car following a crash outside a garden centre on the A24 this morning (February 28).

The collision, involving a car and a lorry, took place outside Old Barn Nurseries near Dial Post at about 11.30am.

Three fire crews and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent to the scene to help rescue the trapped individual.

A spokesman said the person was freed by crews and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said two people were injured in the crash.

A woman, who was in the car, suffered a leg injury and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Scene of the A24 crash today (February 28), Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-190228-124614001

A man, who was driving the lorry, was checked over by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Police attended the collision and closed the road southbound close to the entrance to the garden centre.

The road has since re-opened.