Two lambs ‘bitten in the head’ in Steyning

Two lambs have been bitten in the head in a field in Steyning.

A sheep owner found a dog in one of his fields in the Steyning area on Tuesday, April 9, according to the latest Sussex Countrywatch bulletin.

Police news

Two of his lambs had been bitten in the head.

The bulletin stated: “Both were still alive but very poorly.

“The dog is known to the farmer as it has attacked sheep previously.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 0948 09/04.

Sussex Countrywatch is a partnership initiative to help strengthen and protect rural communities against crime by sharing information and providing practical prevention advice.

The bodies involved include Sussex Police, the fire service, the National Farmers Union and the Angling Trust.

