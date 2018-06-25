Two men sought in connection with Findon Valley burglary

Police would like to speak with two men in connection with a burglary at a service station in Findon Valley earlier this month.

The Findon Valley Service Station in Findon Road was broken into on Wednesday, June 13.

Police would like to speak with Kingsley Hamilton, 28, and Daniel Yeoman, 30, in connection with the incident, a spokesman said.

Officers have been trying to trace the pair in the Worthing area, however they are yet to be found, police said.

Anyone who knows where they might be should contact police online quoting Operation Ravenclaw.

Police investigating the incident have arrested and charged another man.

Alan Gale, a 35-year-old tattooist of no fixed address, was arrested in Brighton and charged with five counts of burglary, police said.