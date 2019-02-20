Two people taken to hospital after collision in Worthing

Two people were taken to hospital following a two-car collision in Worthing this afternoon.
Two cars collided in Titnore Lane, blocking the road at Port Lane, at approximately 1pm.
A spokesman for the ambulance service confirmed that crews attended the scene.
The spokesman said: “Two patients have been assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”
A spokesman from Worthing Fire Station confirmed crews attended and worked to make the area and roadway safe.
The incident caused delays between the A27 and Worthing.
