Two vehicles collide in Titnore Lane in Worthing

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in Titnore Lane in Worthing earlier today.

The collision, which reportedly happened near the A259 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways), partially blocked the road.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said passengers involved suffered minor injuries.

Officers left the scene at 4.30pm.

