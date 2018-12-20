Two Worthing schools work together for day of sports activities

Children from two Worthing schools spent time together for a fun day of multi-sports activities.

Pupils from The Laurels Primary School spent a morning at Durrington High School, competing in their houses to win a trophy at the end of the day.

The Laurels students taking part in the problem solving challenges

Durrington PE staff work closely with The Laurels on its PE curriculum, with PE teacher Paul McCafferty running weekly games sessions and Lauren Chaitow and Louise Wallis-Tayler taking gymnastics class.

Paul McCafferty said: “It is really great to be able to share our facilities and expertise with The Laurels. It is important to show primary children how much fun it is to be active and how rewarding sports can be.”

Helping throughout the day were the sports captains who ran the various multi-sport events and recorded the scores.

The sports captains really enjoyed this role and said teaching the children to get better at something gives a real sense of achievement.

The Laurels students cheering on their team mates

Paul McCafferty said: “Our sports captains also benefit greatly as they are able to develop their mentoring and teaching skills, passing on their knowledge and encouraging the younger children.”

Students from years three to six arrived at 9am and after a short introduction to the day they started on their first activity of four, including athletics, problem-solving and football.

Athletics sessions saw the children compete in relays, sprinting, soft javelin and shot put, hurdles, speed jumping and board jumping.

During the problem solving activities the children had to use brain power as well as physical skills to complete a variety of challenges.

It was a very busy and active morning and the students had a great time, one student said: “I would give this ten out of ten stars.”

Another student said: “The sports captains are really nice and my arms are getting stronger from throwing the javelin.”

After their busy morning the pupils headed back to The Laurels where they had a special assembly and the winners were announced. The overall winner of the competition was Brunel house.

Individual awards were given to the top performer in each year group with Kain Wicks-Gadsby in year three, Alisha Tiangco for year four, Jessica Ricca, year five, and William MacKenzie in year six taking the prizes.

