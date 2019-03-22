‘Underused’ Littlehampton bus service to be axed

An ‘under-used’ Littlehampton bus service will end soon, West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

The number 15 bus service, which was funded in 2017, following the end of the number 12, will end on April 14.

A county council spokesman said: “A severely under-used Littlehampton bus service will end soon.

“The number 15 was set up through developer funding to provide transport for people living in two new housing areas, north of the town. However, it often ran with few passengers from these homes – and sometimes with none at all.

“The developer funding has now been used. The county council and Littlehampton Town Council have agreed the number 15 should not be subsidised through public funds at a time of financial constraint, so the service, run by Compass Travel, will end on April 14.”

Residents who are unable to access alternative transport can contact Arun Community Transport (telephone 01903 792110), which provides shopping services and car services to people who are unable to access conventional services, the county council said.

A spokesman added: “As the housing estates to the north of Littlehampton grow, we will continue to work with Littlehampton Town Council to monitor transport needs.”

The change is not connected to the county council’s review of supported bus services, a spokesman said.

The town council has been approached for a comment.

Will this affect you? If so, get in touch via news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk