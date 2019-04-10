Union Jack flag removed from Worthing tree: man who put it there criticises 'stupid' decision

The man responsible for putting a Union Jack flag atop a large tree in Worthing has reacted to a decision to remove it.

Cam Luke, from Worthing, put the flag on the tree in the park in Sompting Road, Broadwater, on November 17. But Worthing Borough Council said last week that it would be removing it ‘immediately’ for safety reasons and to prevent damage to the tree.

Cam Luke put the flag on top of the tree

The decision was criticised on social media.

In reaction, the tree surgeon said the council had ‘wasted its money to get it taken down’, adding it was ‘stupid of them’.

The tree-climbing hobbyist said he had ‘everything he needed to climb trees safely’, and that he decided to put it up ‘because I don’t see enough Union Jack flags flying’.

He added: “Me doing it has nothing at all to do with Brexit or anything political. I’ve also seen people saying it’s ‘racist’ which is definitely not the case.”