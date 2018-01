The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance (KSS) landed in Worthing on Sunday (January 7) following reports of an ‘accidental injury’ near Sompting, a spokesman has confirmed.

A spokesman for KSS said a call was received at 11.08am on Sunday (January 7).

The spokesman described the injuries as ‘accidental’ and said there was no further information available.

The incident is thought to have involved a tractor but Sussex Police could not provide further detail.

The air ambulance. Picture: Eddie Mitchell