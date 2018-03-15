UPDATE: Building 'well alight' as fire rages at Shoreham Port

Firefighters are tackling a 'serious' blaze in a store room at a Portslade building merchant this morning (March 15).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 8.44am this morning to Chandlers Building Supplies in Basin Road North, Portslade.

Drone footage of the blaze at Shoreham Port (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

Police have sealed off the seafront road around Shoreham Port, and have warned residents in the Kingsway area to close their windows and avoid the area.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Crews are responding to a serious fire in Portslade at Chandler Building Supplies, Basin Road, North Portslade. There are now eight fire appliances in attendance at the scene along with two aerial ladder platforms and a water bowser.

"The fire is in a store room of the builders merchants and the building is well alight. The building is approx 13m x 25m. Crews are currently tackling the fire.

"Due to large volumes of smoke in the Portslade, boundary area, the public are advised to avoid the area. Sussex Police have also implemented road closures in the area and traffic is busy.

"Six fire appliances responded initially from Hove, Shoreham, Roedean and Newhaven along with a further two from Preston Circus.

"A further two fire appliances have now been dispatched from Lewes and Newhaven along with two aerial ladder platforms from Preston Circus and Worthing along with a water carrier."

A statement from Chandlers Building Supplies said: “Firefighters are currently at the Brighton branch of builders merchants, Chandlers Builders Supplies located at Basin Road North, Aldrington Basin, Portslade.

"The Chandlers Building Supplies Brighton branch will be closed today.

“The fire service is working at getting the situation under control. It appears that the fire started early this morning. We do not know any further details at this stage. Most importantly, nobody has been harmed or injured."