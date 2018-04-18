UPDATE: Bus route changes during Worthing town centre closure

Bus services will use alternative stops while part of a Worthing town centre road is closed for essential repair work next week.

South Street will be shut between Chapel Road and Montague Street from Monday (April 23) with work expected to take up to five days, West Sussex County Council confirmed.

Stagecoach has confirmed the following changes as buses will be unable to serve their normal stops:

Route 1: Worthing - Findon - Storrington - Midhurst – This service will operate from a temporary bus stop in Liverpool Road (near to TK Maxx)

Pulse: West Durrington - Lancing – Will operate via North Street and Steyne Gardens. Customers for the town centre should use bus stops on the seafront (outside Casa Ciro for journeys towards Lancing and opposite the Stagecoach Offices for journeys towards Durrington)

Service 5: Worthing - Durrington Tesco – Will operate from a temporary bus stop in Liverpool Road (near to TK Maxx)

Service 7: Salvington - Lancing – Will operate via North Street and Steyne Gardens. Customers for the town centre should use bus stops on the seafront (outside Marks and Spencers for journeys towards Lancing and by The Lidofor journeys towards Salvington)

Service 9: Arundel - Holmbush – Will operate via Heene Road and the seafront instead of Richmond Road and Chapel Road. Customers for the town centre should use bus stops on the seafront (outside Casa Ciro for journeys towards Lancing/Holmbush and opposite the Stagecoach Offices for journeys towards Littlehamptn/Arundel)

Service 10: Worthing - Durrington Tesco – Will operate from a temporary bus stop in Liverpool Road (near to TK Maxx)

The Coastliner 700 is unaffected.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Most businesses have deliveries via a back-access route, so we are not anticipating any significant issues.

“Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, although there will be safety barriers where work is taking place, for the protection of the public and workforce.

“We apologise in advance but these are essential works and we will do all we can to minimise any inconvenience.”

