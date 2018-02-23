UPDATE: 'Criminal investigation' launched into cause of Worthing flat fire

A criminal investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire which broke out in a fourth-floor flat in Worthing, according to Sussex Police.

The fire broke out at six-storey Victoria Court Building, in Clifton Road, Worthing, at around 10.30am on Thursday (February 22).

A criminal investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, according to Sussex Police

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent four pumps to the blaze, which was put out with no reports of anyone having been injured.

Police cordoned off the scene and due to the origins of the fire being unexplained, a criminal investigation into its cause has since been launched, according to Sussex Police.

Detective Sergeant Kieran McDonald, of the West Sussex investigations team, said; "We're asking anyone who may have any relevant information about this incident to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Hornbeam.

"Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."

