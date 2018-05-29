UPDATE: Four arrested after Worthing seafront assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault on Worthing seafront left a man in hospital yesterday evening.

Officers were called to the Lido at Marine Parade, Worthing, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (29 May).

A 48-year-old local man was found with cuts to his head and hand, for which he was subsequently treated at Worthing Hospital, police said.

A spokesman said: “It appeared he had been struck several times during the fracas.”

Four people were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, confirmed police.

They are a 29-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, all of no fixed address.

Each of them currently remains in police custody while an investigation continues, police said.

Meanwhile, seafront patrols have been increased.

Police said: “Bystanders or anyone else who may have seen what happened are being urged to come forward with information.

“They can do so online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1121 of 29/05.

“Alternatively, they are asked to visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”