UPDATE: House fire in Findon Valley

Fire crews from Worthing attended a house fire in Findon Valley earlier this afternoon, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

The fire at the two-storey detached property in Hurston Close started at around 2pm in a ground floor office, which has been half destroyed by the blaze, a fire service spokesman said.

Crews have used breathing apparatus and high pressure hoses to put out the flames but smoke and heat damage spread throughout the property, the spokesman added.

No injuries were been reported and it is believed the fire started accidentally, he said.