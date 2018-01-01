UPDATE: Lancing teens released after child hurt in BB gun attack

Two teenagers arrested in connection with a number of reported shootings in Lancing have been released under investigation.

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a boy having been shot with a BB gun in North Road shortly before 6.40pm on Friday (December 29), police.

The 12-year-old victim was left shaken but not seriously hurt, said police. He was treated by paramedics for a superficial neck injury.

Following this, police received further reports of shots being fired at three separate addresses in the town, causing damage. No further injuries were reported.

The NPAS helicopter assisted officers in an extensive search of the area, which led to the arrest of two youths.

Sussex Police say a 17-year-old boy from Lancing, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of criminal damage, has been released under investigation.

A 15-year-old boy from Lancing, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an imitation firearm and criminal damage, has also been released under investigation.