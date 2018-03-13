UPDATE: Man on Worthing shopping centre roof is detained

A man in distress on the roof of a Worthing shopping centre has been detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act, police confirmed.

Officers received a report of someone in distress and threatening to harm himself on the roof of the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing High Street at 5.25pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 13).

Emergency services at the scene

The incident was resolved at 6.13pm, police confirmed, and the man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act.

Anyone in need of support can contact the Samaritans here