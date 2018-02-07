UPDATE: Man released without charge after Durrington ‘gun’ incident

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm at a property in Durrington on Friday, has been released without charge, according to police.

Officers attended a property in Clayton Walk following reports of a man with a gun shortly after midday on Friday (February 2) and contained the area, police said.

A 26-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, the spokesman said.

He was taken into police custody but was later released without charge, police said.

An airsoft rifle had been seized, police confirmed.

Nobody was injured and there were no reports of damage.