UPDATE: Man taken to hospital with head injuries

A man was taken to hospital after suffering head injuries in an incident, possibly involving a tractor, near Worthing on Sunday (January 7), a spokesman for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) has said.

The air ambulance was called to Worthing following reports of an ‘accidental injury’ at 10.59am.

It landed in a field near Sompting.

The KSS spokesman added: “The man was treated by our paramedics before being taken to the neurological unit at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, by road ambulance.

“Air ambulance paramedics, alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service Paramedics accompanied the injured man to hospital.

“The man suffered head injuries in a fall.”

The air ambulance. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The incident is thought to have involved a tractor but Sussex Police could not provide further detail.