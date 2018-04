A Worthing road has now reopened following a collision which left a motorcyclist with an arm injury.

Police were called to South Farm Road near Offington park methodist church at 8.10am today (Thursday, April 26).

Emergency services at the scene in South Farm Road

The road was closed northbound from Wiston Avenue while emergency services attended the scene.

An ambulance spokesman confirmed that one person was treated for an arm injury before being taken to Worthing Hospital.

The road has now been reopened.