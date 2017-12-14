UPDATE: One person in hospital after A27 collision in Southwick

One person has been taken to hospital after a two car collision which caused a lane closure on the A27 in Southwick this morning (Thursday, December 14).

The A27 at Southwick tunnel was closed westbound at the Hangleton slip road while emergency services attended the incident.

A fire service crew were called by police at 9.45am to release one casualty from a vehicle, a spokesman confirmed.

One patient was treated by the ambulance service before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, a spokesman said.

Another three patients were assessed at the scene but did not require further hospital treatment.

A police spokesman confirmed the road is now cleared and the tunnel was reopened at 11.50am.

The Southwick tunnel collision

The incident caused long tailbacks