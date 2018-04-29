UPDATE: Police investigating fatal collision in Lancing

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Lancing this evening (Sunday).

Emergency services were called to Western Road in Lancing at around 5pm to reports a car had overturned.



A car had collided with a lamppost and wall and landed on its roof, police say.



A man in his 70s, the driver of the car, sadly died at the scene.



Western Road has been closed while emergency services are on scene.



Police are investigating the cause of the collision and are appealing for anyone with information to contact police online quoting Operation Chelmsford.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Western Road. Photos by Eddie Mitchell.

