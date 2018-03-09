UPDATE: Police remove cannabis plants from Worthing property

Police have been removing 60 cannabis plants from a property in Worthing this afternoon.

Police entered the house in St Anselms Road yesterday (Thursday, March 8) to discover 60 plants in one of the rooms, police said.

Police remove plants from the scene

A 49-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Worthing were both arrested on suspicion of producing class B drug (cannabis), according to police.

A spokesman confirmed that both remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

