UPDATE: Police remove cannabis plants from Worthing property

Police have been removing 60 cannabis plants from a property in Worthing this afternoon.
Police entered the house in St Anselms Road yesterday (Thursday, March 8) to discover 60 plants in one of the rooms, police said.
A 49-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Worthing were both arrested on suspicion of producing class B drug (cannabis), according to police.
A spokesman confirmed that both remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Read more: PICTURES: Arrests after 60 cannabis plants found in Worthing property