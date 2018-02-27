UPDATE: Police respond to reports of woman held hostage in Worthing

Armed police have responded to reports that a woman was being held hostage in Worthing, a spokesman confirmed.

Officers were called to a flat in Chapel Road, Worthing, at around 10.55am today (Tuesday, February 27).

Police had received reports of a woman being held hostage by men believed to be known to her, a spokesman said.

Armed officers arrived and no one was found in the premises, according to the spokesman.

The spokesman said: "Police are talking with the woman, who was unharmed, and enquiries continue to establish what happened."