UPDATE: Rail services delayed after vehicle collides with bridge in Shoreham

All rail lines have reopened but cancellations are still expected after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Shoreham this afternoon.

The collision took place on the A283 Old Shoreham Road between Ropetackle and Freehold Street.

Train lines between Littlehampton and Brighton were blocked while Network Rail carry out emergency safety inspections.

Safety checks have now been completed and all rail lines have been reopened, according to Southern Rail.

However delays and cancellations are expected until 6pm while services recover, a spokesman said.

Rail tickets are being accepted on Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton and Shoreham and Stagecoach Route 700 between Shoreham and Chichester, a spokesman said.