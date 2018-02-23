UPDATE: Road clear after Steyning ice ‘crash’

A road in Steyning is now clear after a car was in collision a tree earlier.

Sussex Roads Police announced that the B2135 Steyning to Partridge Green is affected following the incident.

Their spokesman said on Twitter: “Car has skidded on ice and crashed – reported as obstructing the road at this time.”

Police have since announced that the road is open as of 9.27am.

No injuries were reported after the car skidded on the ice and collided with a tree, police said.

No other vehicles were involved.

We are getting reports from across the county that roads are icy, please take care.