UPDATE: Shoreham bridge to be reopened temporarily

A Shoreham bridge is to be reopened on a temporary basis – but permanent repair to solve a subsidence issue will require ‘a larger scheme of works than anticipated’.

The Old Shoreham Tollbridge was closed on Wednesday (April 18) for emergency works after a large hole opened up on the adjoining tarmac path, which caused a cyclist to fall from his bike and break his arm.

The pot hole at Shoreham Toll Bridge. Photo: Malcolm Bull

Announcing the bridge closure, West Sussex County Council apologised for the inconvenience which – due to other works in the area – left residents with ‘no convenient alternative route’.

A spokesman has confirmed that temporary access across the bridge should be available later today (Friday, April 20).

“The hole in the approach surface, caused by subsidence, is to be covered and a reduced-width access provided for people to use,” the spokesman said.

“It is hoped this will alleviate the difficulties experienced by those who have been unable to cross the River Adur.”

However a long-term solution to the problem is less certain at this stage.

The spokesman said: “Following further assessment, we regret to say that the permanent repair will need a larger scheme of works than anticipated.

“The County Council is considering the options and will provide more information when available.”

