UPDATE: Six fire engines tackle Durrington house fire

Six fire engines and specialist appliances are currently attending a house fire in Durrington, a spokesman has confirmed.

Crews were called to a house fire in Salvington Road at 12.44pm, the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

Six appliances, as well as specialist appliances, are tackling a fire in the loft of a two storey house.

Police are in attendance and have closed the road, the spokesman said.

Crews are using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a hydrant and an aerial ladder.

Tiles are also being removed from the roof of the property, the spokesman said.

There are no reports of any injuries, confirmed the spokesman.