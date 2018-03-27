UPDATE: Six fire engines tackle Durrington house fire

The fire service has been called to the scene
The fire service has been called to the scene

Six fire engines and specialist appliances are currently attending a house fire in Durrington, a spokesman has confirmed.

Crews were called to a house fire in Salvington Road at 12.44pm, the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

Six appliances, as well as specialist appliances, are tackling a fire in the loft of a two storey house.

Police are in attendance and have closed the road, the spokesman said.

Crews are using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a hydrant and an aerial ladder.

Tiles are also being removed from the roof of the property, the spokesman said.

There are no reports of any injuries, confirmed the spokesman.