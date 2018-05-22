UPDATE: Suspected arsonist to stand trial after Lancing care home fire

A 56-year-old charged with arson is due to stand trial following a fire at a Lancing care home.

Paul Wiggins, 56, unemployed, of Brighton Road, Lancing has been charged with arson with intent/reckless to endanger life, following a fire at Mermaid Care Home, police said.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 15, and will face trial at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, June 12, confirmed police.

Emergency services were called to the care home in Brighton Road at 8.39pm on Sunday, May 13.

All the residents were safely evacuated but damage was caused to a room in the home.

A56-year-old man from Lancing was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was taken into custody.

Fire crews from Worthing and Lancing were called to the scene after the fire broke out in a ground floor bedroom.

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment were able to use a high-pressure hose to bring the fire under control and the all clear was given at 10.30pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire caused smoke damage to the building and serious damage to the room where the fire began.

A fire service spokesman said the fire was started deliberately.

Video by Eddie Mitchell.

