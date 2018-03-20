UPDATE: Temporary lights remain as flooding problem investigated

Temporary traffic lights remain in place in Lancing as the root-cause of a flooding problem is investigated, a county council spokesman has said.

The lights were set up in Brighton Road, Lancing, early yesterday morning (Tuesday, March 20), causing heavy eastbound traffic.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said at the time: “We received an out-of-hours, emergency call to flooding on the road.

“Two-way lights were put up as a safety precaution, in case of ice on the road.

“However, no flooding was found, so the traffic lights will be removed as soon as possible.”

But the lights have remained in place and a county council spokesman has said today: “When our contractor attended yesterday to remove the lights, the team found a large amount of water and loose stone in the carriageway.

“The lights were left in place because of the likelihood of overnight freezing temperatures causing a safety issue.

“The lights will be manually operated at peak times to help manage traffic flows and we are currently liaising with Southern Water in investigating the root-cause of the flooding problem.”

Another set of temporary traffic lights have been put in place further along Brighton Road until Friday (March 23).