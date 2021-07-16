Urgent search for missing Worthing man last seen outside pub

Kyle Heather has been sleeping rough recently and has links to the Broadwater area, Sussex Police said.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 28-year-old and are searching at locations he may have visited or been sleeping at in recent days.

He was last seen outside the Golden Lion pub in The Strand, Durrington, at 4.30pm on Thursday (July 15), the force said.

Kyle Heather was last seen outside the Golden Lion pub in Durrington. Picture: Sussex Police