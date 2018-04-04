Vacancy at Lancing Parish Council

A vacancy exists for the Churchill Ward of Lancing Parish Council.

The vacancy follows the resignation of councillor James Butcher.

A notice of by-election has been received from the Returning Officer for the Adur District electoral area.

If the election is contested, a poll will be held on Thursday, May 3, from 7am to 10pm.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, April 17.

The deadline to register for a postal vote is Wednesday, April 18.

There are currently 15 councillors sitting on Lancing Parish Council.

For more information about the election, contact the Parish Clerk at the Parish Hall by calling 01903 753355 or emailing admin@lancingparishcouncil.gov.uk