Veteran says ‘unsightly’ Remembrance crosses are ‘disrespectful’

A veteran is shocked that crosses from Remembrance Sunday have still not been cleared away from outside Worthing Town Hall, but have been left to deteriorate into an ‘unsightly’ mess.

Robert Shaughnessy, who lives near to the town hall in Abbotts Close, said it was ‘disrespectful’ that the crosses, which are decorated with poppies to remember those who lost their lives in two world wars and other conflicts, had been left to fall into a ‘bad’ condition.

The pile of crosses

Many of the crosses on the grass in Chapel Road are now muddy and some have fallen over, with others have been gathered into an untidy pile.

The Falklands veteran, who was a parachute engineer for ten years, said: “It looks unsightly. It looks really bad.

“I don’t like to see it – it turns my stomach.”

Mr Shaughnessy, whose only son is in the Parachute Regiment, said it was the first year that he could recall the crosses being left out for so long.

The crosses outside the town hall

“Why hasn’t it been cleaned up? It’s disrespectful, leaving them around for so long,” he said.

“The people of this country deserve better than this.”

The 57-year-old said he believed it was Worthing Borough Council’s responsibility to clear up the crosses.

However, a spokesman from Worthing Borough Council said today: “The Royal British Legion are responsible for the collection of wreaths and clearing up the Garden of Remembrance.

“We have contacted them today and have been advised they will come today and collect all the crosses still on display this afternoon (Thursday, December 14).”