Veterans to visit town for 70th year

London black cabs will transport veterans to visit Worthing as part of a tradition that will take place for the 70th time next month.

The Taxi Charity has been bringing veterans to the town for seven decades and more than 100 black cabs will drive south on June 12.

Graham Pike, one of the London cabbies taking part and a committee member of the Taxi Charity, said: “Our annual Worthing trip is something we look forward to all year.

“It’s a pleasure to treat these ladies and gents to a trip to the seaside as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for all they’ve done for us.”

The Taxi Charity has been established for as long as the annual trip to Worthing has taken place.

The charity’s patrons are Dame Vera Lynn and Joanna Lumley.

For more information about the organisation, visit www.taxicharity.org

