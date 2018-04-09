VIDEO AND PICTURES: Scooter custom show

Shining scooters and stomping Ska tunes helped make Goring Conservative Club Scooter Custom Show 2018 a sell-out success.

The annual show celebrates scooters, music and fashion styles from the 1960s to 1980s, and raises large sums for charity.

Visitors at Goring Conservative Club Scooter Custom Show. Picture: Derek Martin DM1840359a

This year was the fourth show and the team chose the BSUH Charity, supporting the Cardiac Care Unit at Royal Sussex County Hospital.

There were table sales, a barbecue and trophy prizes for the scooter show during the afternoon on Saturday, then evening entertainment from Worthing band The Gangsters and DJs.

Tim Shergold, one of five organisers, said: "The custom show team met up on Sunday to do the final count and confirmed the total amount raised for the BSUH Charity of a staggering £3,060.

"Raffle tickets were on sale from around 12.30pm and by the close of the daytime session, we had already sold £400 worth. We re-opened our raffle ticket sales at 7pm, selling out by 9pm."

The team was on site from 7am, setting up the trophy display and barbecue marquee, then arranging trade stands and scooter entries as the owners arrived.

Tim said: "Doors opened at noon and slowly but surely the hall began to fill up. There was an amazing buzz in the air as we looked around and could see we were beginning to look pretty busy.

"There was barious traders ranging from a cakes stall, scooter parts dealers, and vintage clothing and accessories.

"With a continuous steady flow of punters, the judges began their decision making for the trophy presentation, with some fantastic looking scooters winning the much-anticipated awards."

In the evening, DJs Steve Bowden and Mark Foxon from Mod 'n' Soul warmed up the fast-growing crowd with classic Mod, soul and Motown music.

The Gangsters played tracks from their newly-released album Local Heroes during their first session and Tim said they 'literally blew the roof off' after the raffle, with the dancefloor full from start to finish.

