VIDEO: British fencer Claire Bennett with pupils in Worthing

Primary school pupils from across the area got a taste of fencing from Olympian Claire Bennett at West Park School in Marlborough Road.

Joining the pupils from West Park School were Thomas A Becket Junior School, English Martyrs Catholic Primary School and Heene Primary School.

Claire Bennett, back row centre, ran the event for the primary school pupils



The free event was run by Premier and British Fencing yesterday to encourage pupils from years four and five who are not as engaged in PE lessons to try a different sport.



Sam Barton, Premier area manager, said: “The objective is to have a positive impact on the children, opening their eyes to different activities and different delivery techniques. This experience with like-minded children who are not sporty will improve their confidence.”

Premier and British Fencing have just announced a new partnership, with Premier to become their official delivery partner within primary education.



Running part of the session was Claire Bennett, who represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics and was England captain at the 2010 Commonwealth Fencing Games, winning individual bronze and team gold.

Claire Bennett, left, showing pupils how it's done



Claire said that she started fencing at age ten and got involved through an after school club. She presented an assembly to key stage two, then the children took part in coaching sessions, finishing with a mini competition and certificates.



Katie Pearcy, sports coach at Thomas A Becket, said: “The children were really excited to be chosen to come to this event. There needs to be more events like this so everyone starts on the same level.”



Premier has worked with 30 schools in the area for almost four years, delivering PE, sport and physical activity sessions.