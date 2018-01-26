VIDEO: Car on fire on Worthing seafront

The owner of a seafront cafe captured video footage of a car which caught fire in Worthing yesterday.

Tony Gilmour, owner of View Cafe and Bar in Marine Parade, took the video as firefighters were called to the scene at around 3.15pm.

Firefighters tackled a car fire in Marine Parade, Worthing. Picture: Christine Hodges

He said: "A car burst into flames and Worthing’s finest came out to put the fire out! No one was hurt."

The vehicle was parked in Marine Parade, Worthing, near the bowling alley yesterday (Thursday, January 25).

One appliance attended from Worthing Fire Station, and firefighters using two pieces of breathing apparatus and a high pressure hose reel put out the flames.

The incident was left with police and the vehicle owner. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Fire crews left the scene at just before 4pm.