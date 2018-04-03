VIDEO: Charity swim success

Worthing mayor Alex Harman was delighted with the turnout for the annual Rowland Gibson Charity Swim.

The swim is held every year for the mayor's charities and this year was organised by Worthing mayoress Fran Harman.

The launch of the Rowland Gibson Charity Swim at Splashpoint in Worthing. Picture: Derek Martin DM1834254a

Mr Harman said: "The day went really well and it was fantastic to see so many swimmers take part, supporting my three charities, Guild Care's Ashdown Centre, Worthing Mencap and the Alzheimer's Society.

"The Rowland Gibson Charity Swim is always one of the biggest events in the mayoral calendar and my thanks has to go to my wife Fran for all of her work in organising such a successful event.

"A special thanks is also deserved to both Adur and Worthing Youth Council and TS Vanguard, our local sea and marine cadet unit. Both the youth council and the cadets helped run the day and without their support, the day would not have been able to run.

"I am looking forward to welcoming all who took part along with the volunteers from the day and our event sponsors to the Town Hall later in the month for the medal and trophy presentation."

