VIDEO: Dog of the week – Jasper

Jasper is a sensitive crossbreed that adores human interaction, once a bond has been built.

The seven-year-old has a playful character and is partial to fetch, so it would be preferable to have a garden where new owners can spend time playing a game or two.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Building a bond with Jasper will be truly worthwhile, as once he knows you he will be a loyal and loving best friend.

“This endearing crossbreed is looking for loving owners in a quiet location with minimal visitors.

“Jasper much prefers the company of his two-legged friends and would like to be the only pet in the household. He can live with teenagers over the age of 16 years.”

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.