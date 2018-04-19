VIDEO: Fundraising drive secures life-saving devices for Shoreham Beach

Two life-saving defibrillators have been installed at key points on Shoreham Beach following a fund-raising drive led by the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association.

The defibrillators, which were provided by the Sussex Heart Charity, have been installed on external walls at the Church of the Good Shepherd Hall in King’s Walk and outside Atlantic Stores in Ferry Road.

Councillor Joss Loader receives the devices from Terry Ayres, chief executive officer at Sussex Heart Charity

Councillor Joss Loader, chairman of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, said: “This is an excellent community initiative.

"It was first thought of a year ago, largely because my own father died of a very sudden heart attack thirty years ago before these wonderful machines were invented.

“Obviously if we can save anyone’s life that would be fantastic.

“We are very grateful to the Sussex Heart Charity, the Co-op who raised funds through a community raffle and resident, Rosalind Turner, who helped pull the project together.”

Terry Ayres, chief executive officer at the Sussex Heart Charity, said: “We were very pleased to be involved in helping to get these defibrillators in place.”

A third defibrillator is already available on the Beach by the National Coastwatch Institute station at Shoreham Fort.

The equipment is used as a first response if someone suffers cardiac arrest.

The devices are available 24 hours, housed in cabinets accessed by a key code when a call is made to the emergency services.

The device provides instructions on how to apply the defibrillator if needed while the ambulance service is on its way. No prior training is necessary to use them.

Ms Loader said: “When operated by lay first responders they have a very high likelihood of leading to survival.

"So, easy access to these devices definitely improves life chances in the event of a cardiac arrest.”

Although training is not necessary, the residents’ association is also organising two free training sessions on Wednesday, May 30, from 10am to noon at the Church of the Good Shepherd hall and Thursday, May 31, at The Harbour Club.

The two hour sessions will cover basic life support and defibrillation.

Anyone interested in attending, email shorehambeachra@gmail.com

Places are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.