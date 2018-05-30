VIDEO: Hundreds pay respects to 'Littlehampton's legend'

A family has paid tribute to ‘Littlehampton’s legend’ after he died unexpectedly.



More than 500 people attended the funeral of Westley ‘Wes’ Campbell at Worthing Crematorium on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who lived with his mother, Lynda, and father, David, in North Ham Road, Wick, was known to many for being part of Littlehampton Golf Club and football and cricket clubs in Littlehampton, East Preston, Angmering, Rustington and beyond.

Lynda, 69, said: “It was overwhelming driving up and seeing all the cars and people standing there. We had a minute’s clap for him and it was so loud.

“If there is a heaven, he will be looking down and smiling.”

His sister, Dani Heppenstall, 35, said: “Everyone’s said he was Littlehampton’s legend, and that is exactly what he was. He was probably the most outgoing, social person you would ever meet.

“He had these amazing one-liners that would make you laugh no matter how shocking your day was.”

The Inpress Plastics worker went into Worthing Hospital with chest pains and a high heart rate on Sunday, May 6. The next day, he had a heart attack in a toilet cubicle and fell against a door, taking doctors 40 minutes to get him out, his family said. He died on Tuesday, May 8, after another heart attack.

To pay tribute to the Manchester City football fan, his friends wore masks of his face at the club’s final game of the season in Southampton, appearing on the news.

Littlehampton Golf Club had a Manchester City flag with his name flying on the 18th hole for a week, and Littlehampton Cricket Club made a wreath. He is survived by his girlfriend, Diane Gibbs, and his nephews Blake, five, and Ellis, two. The highlights of his life included teaching at Camp America, in Boston, for three months aged 18.

David, 70, said: “Although he had a short life, in those years he lived what someone would in 80 years.”