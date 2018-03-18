VIDEO: Jeff Stelling weeps on Sky Sports as Sussex woman scoops £1,000,000

Jeff Stelling could not hold back (fake) tears as he was forced to give away his £1,000,000 prize to a woman from Sussex..

Jacqueline Packham from Hailsham scooped the big money from the free Sky Sports Super 6 game.

Jeff Stelling holds back tears as he announces Jacqueline from Sussex has won the jackpot. Picture: Sky Sports

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff , while dabbing his eye with tissue said: "So I've got some really... well it's good news, I'm not upset because I'm giving this away.

"I don't want you to think that for a minute. I'm really happy that somebody has won my £1million..."

The popular online game sees members of the public predicting the scores of six football games, with prizes for those who get the most right.

Jeff added: "Anyway, it's gone to a good home. That good home, is the home of Jacqueline Packham.

"And she has won £1million. One. Million Pounds.

"Hey, Jacqueline, well done. Absolutely brilliant. I am delighted that you've won it."

Jeff, who is also president of his beloved Hartlepool united, said: "

"If she wants to invest it, I can recommend a football club that she can certainly put some in..."

Video credit: Sky Sports