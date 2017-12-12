VIDEO: Massage parlour recruits therapy dog

A massage therapist in Worthing thinks she is barking up the right tree by recruiting her dog in the business.

Lauren Tapp brings her border collie Ria to work at Laroma Therapies in Buckingham Road, Worthing, where the one-year-old can be there for customers to hug and play with as part of their therapy treatment.

Lauren Tapp with her border collie Ria. Picture: Steve Robards

Lauren, from Worthing, said dogs were beneficial to people’s mental health and hoped to work with schools to get Ria's freckled face out there: “The more help and love she can spread, the better. She is a one-of-a-kind, amazing dog.”