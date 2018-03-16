VIDEO: Portslade fire burns through the night

A large fire which broke out in Portslade on Thursday morning continued to burn throughout the night and into the early hours of Friday morning.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service initially sent ten crews to Chandler Building Supplies, in Shoreham Port, at 8.44am on Thursday (March 15).

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The blaze - which broke out in a store room - caused the seafront road to be closed as firefighters tackled the fire, the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for the fire service said the incident had been 'scaled down' with five crews remaining in attendance.

Sussex Police began lifting road closures surrounding the incident as Kingsway Road was cleared of fire debris.

A joint investigation between Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has begun to determine the cause of the fire.

