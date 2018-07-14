VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Worthing Pride hailed 'fantastic event' by fire chief

Worthing Pride has been hailed a 'fantastic event' by the town's fire chief.

The town's first ever event kicked off today with a colourful parade, starting at The Burlington Hotel in Marine Parade at 1pm.

Worthing Pride kicked off today with a colourful parade. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Thousands of people have turned out to the event to show their support.

Reporter James Butler has been at the event talking to revellers. Read his story here: Thousands show their support for Worthing’s first Pride

Roy Barraclough, Worthing fire station commander, told the Herald it was a 'fantastic event for the whole community'.

He said: "Although West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is a county, we are very keen to get involved in local events and it is a great opportunity.

"It is a fantastic event for the whole community. The diversity and the equality is what we are keen to push in the fire service. We are really pleased to be here.

"We had the fire engine wrapped and we drove it along the seafront and it will be going through Brighton Pride in a few weeks time.

"It is a fantastic sunny day. Beach House Park is packed with people enjoying themselves."

