Hundreds of commuters were stuck in queues for hours as they waited for replacement bus services at Gatwick Airport today (May 6).

Train services between the airport and Three Bridges were cancelled as engineers carried out works on the line.

Hundreds queued in the hot sun at Gatwick Airport to wait for replacement bus services

Frustrated passengers expressed their anger at waiting for up to four hours to catch a replacement bus.

