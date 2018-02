Delicious cakes are on sale and sweet prizes are on offer in a Valentine's Day raffle at The Three Fishes in Worthing.

The fundraising event for CLIC Sargent was supported by local businesses after thieves stole the initial prizes.

Staff and customers with the Valentine's Day cake sale and hamper raffle for CLIC Sargent following a theft at The Three Fishes, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin DM1822029a

Raffle tickets are £2 and the draw takes place later this afternoon.

There are also cakes on sale for £1, with all proceeds going to the charity.