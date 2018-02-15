VIDEO: Watch Adur Ferry Bridge swing open

Residents have the chance to see Shoreham's swing bridge open as specialist contractors service the bridge today (Thursday, February 15).

The Adur Ferry Bridge was due to be closed two or three times for up to 20 minutes at a time while testing was carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm, a West County Council spokesman said.

Adur Ferry Bridge swings open

The spokesman said: "A specialist contractor will be servicing the swing bridge and the openings are required to complete the testing.

“Please allow extra time for your journey if you are planning to walk or cycle between Shoreham Beach and Shoreham town centre at this time.”

